FRANKFURT Oct 8 Chinese investor Fosun
International is looking for more acquisitions in
Europe and particularly Germany to give it a range of businesses
with strong links to China's rising consumer classes, Fosun's
chief executive said.
Fosun has already invested 3.8 billion euros ($4.28 billion)
in 20 projects in Europe but very little of that in Germany, the
region's biggest economy, Liang Xinjun told Reuters in an
interview.
"In Germany, we'd like to look for other opportunities that
can benefit from the China growth momentum," Liang said.
The company has already invested in Club Med and Cirque du
Soleil as well as British pram maker Silver Cross, in a timely
match for China's latest baby boom, Liang said.
Fosun is keen to find targets in the food, drinks and
tourism sectors and is also looking to healthcare investments
such as hospital chains, medical equipment, health insurance or
health environment companies, in both Germany and the rest of
Europe, Liang said.
These would bolster Fosun's "health and happiness" business
division, which contributed more than one fifth of the group's
$505 million net profit in the first half and which the company
hopes to raise to nearly one third in the near term.
China's economy is seen growing at a rate of 6-7 percent
over the next five to 10 years, with spending by the burgeoning
middle class on "health and happiness" seen rising by 17
percent, Liang said.
Europe is not the only destination for Fosun, which has
invested more than $5 billion in the United States and $500
million in Japan.
"We've invested in South Asia and could also do so in Korea
and the Middle East," Liang said.
Despite the rise in Fosun's investment activity outside
China over the last three years, the company's business model is
still not well understood by credit rating agencies such as
Standard & Poor's, which rates it "BB", and Liang said he was
confident of an improved rating in the medium term.
"We finance many of our investments through our insurance
subsidiaries, therefore the level of debt does not automatically
rise on a group level when we do takeovers," he said.
The group's debt has been falling since 2013 and it
currently has no plans for a capital increase, Liang said.
EUROPEAN FINANCE
In financial services, Fosun is working to finalise its
takeovers of private banks Hauck & Aufhaeuser in Germany and
Anglo-German lender BHF Kleinwort Benson, deals that
regulators in Britain, Belgium and Germany have yet to approve.
Fosun's dealings with the regulators have been collaborative
and constructive, Liang said.
"We provided all information the regulators asked for and
the regulators take their time to review our applications.
Everything is within the normal time frame," he said.
Two BHF-Kleinwort-Benson shareholders, Stefan Quandt and
Templeton, have said they would only sell their stakes in the
lender if Fosun raised its offer of 5.10 euros per
share.
Asked about the chances for a sweetener, Liang said Fosun as
BHF's largest shareholder wanted to prevent dilution of the
lender's value.
"We care about the bank, its customers and employees. We are
very open-minded, and would like to continue working with other
shareholders as partners," he said.
The two banks would be relatively small takeovers for Fosun
but size does not belie their significance, Liang said.
"They are very important because they help us to establish a
financial platform not only in Germany, but also on a global
scale," Liang said.
Fosun was one of a number of potential buyers for Portugal's
Novo Banco, a bank carved out of Banco Espirito Santo. But the
Bank of Portugal has postponed the sale.
($1 = 0.8869 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould. Editing by Jane Merriman)