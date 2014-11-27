BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma initiates clinical investigation for proposed biosimilar GBR 310
* Says initiates clinical investigation for GBR 310, its proposed biosimilar candidate for Xolair
Nov 27 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says in talks with Sinopharm Group Co Ltd's unit on possible sales of company's pharmacy store business
* Says shares to resume trading on November 28
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1xLbbu3
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says initiates clinical investigation for GBR 310, its proposed biosimilar candidate for Xolair
* Says it received investigational new drug (IND) approval from FDA, for a clinical trial with F-kappaB decoy oligo DNA in U.S, for treatment of discogenic lower back pain