BRIEF-Chemocentryx says granted EU orphan drug designation for avacopan in treating patients with C3G
May 18 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. :
* Says its unit gets China Food and Drug Administration's approval for its canagliflozin and pills' clinic trial
* A pending platelet additive solution shortage is expected to impact some U.S. blood centers producing intercept platelets