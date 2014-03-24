March 24 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Says expects to benefit from government policies to open up and develop the medical industry and aging population

* Says 2013 net profit up 29.6 percent y/y at 2.03 billion yuan ($326.10 million)

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/vag87v

Further company coverage:

($1 = 6.2250 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)