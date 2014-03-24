BRIEF-Anhui Anke Biotechnology (Group) to sell pharma unit for 18.4 mln yuan
April 27 Anhui Anke Biotechnology (Group) Co Ltd :
March 24 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says expects to benefit from government policies to open up and develop the medical industry and aging population
* Says 2013 net profit up 29.6 percent y/y at 2.03 billion yuan ($326.10 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/vag87v
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.2250 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 27 Anhui Anke Biotechnology (Group) Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016