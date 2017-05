HONG KONG, July 29 Hong Kong shares of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group rose 2.9 percent after it reached a deal to buy India's Gland Pharma for up to $1.3 billion.

The stock jumped to HK$20.50, the highest since June 10, bucking a 0.2 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group has agreed to buy an 86 percent stake in Gland Pharma - backed by KKR & Co LP - for up to $1.3 billion, the largest acquisition of an Indian company from abroad this year.

