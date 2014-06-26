BRIEF-Onconova Therapeutics reports proposed public offering of common stock
* Onconova Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock
June 26 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says to acquire 35 percent stake worth up to 200 million yuan ($32.21 million) in a medical investment firm
* Says to acquire the stake from Sinopharm
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1iJkppo
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Xbiotech announces outcome of ema's oral explanation meeting