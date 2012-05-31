HONG KONG May 31 Chinese developer Fosun International said on Thursday it has started a civil action in a Shanghai court over the acquisition of a plot of land on Shanghai's Bund.

Rival developer SoHo China said last December it had bought a 50 percent stake in the Shanghai commercial project for 4 billion yuan ($630 million) from Greentown China Holdings and several other domestic firms.

Fosun, which already owns the other 50 percent of the project, said at the time it had pre-emptive rights to buy the other half.

It said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday the Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People's Court had agreed to hear its case. Shares of Fosun were trading down 0.5 percent on Thurday, with SoHo China stock off 1.3 percent. ($1 = 6.3577 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Paul Tait)