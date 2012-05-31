HONG KONG May 31 Chinese developer Fosun
International said on Thursday it has started a civil
action in a Shanghai court over the acquisition of a plot of
land on Shanghai's Bund.
Rival developer SoHo China said last December it
had bought a 50 percent stake in the Shanghai commercial project
for 4 billion yuan ($630 million) from Greentown China Holdings
and several other domestic firms.
Fosun, which already owns the other 50 percent of the
project, said at the time it had pre-emptive rights to buy the
other half.
It said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on
Thursday the Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People's Court had
agreed to hear its case. Shares of Fosun were trading down 0.5
percent on Thurday, with SoHo China stock off 1.3 percent.
($1 = 6.3577 Chinese yuan)
