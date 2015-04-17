MILAN, April 17 Chinese conglomerate Fosun
International has agreed to buy the former
headquarters of Italian bank UniCredit, located in the centre of
Milan, for 345 million euros ($372 million), two sources close
to the deal said on Friday.
One of the sources said real estate closed-end fund Omicrom
Plus Immobiliare had accepted Fosun's binding offer.
The sale of the building, called Palazzo Broggi, was
expected to close within a couple of months, the source said.
It was not immediately possible to reach Fosun for a
comment.
The sale is the latest sign of growing appetite among
international investors for Italian assets as the euro zone's
third-largest economy shows tentative signs of emerging from a
three-year recession.
UniCredit recently relocated to a brand-new skyscraper which
is part of the Porta Nuova development area whose sole owner
since February is Qatar's sovereign fund.
($1 = 0.9264 euros)
(Reporting by Massimo Gaia; writing by Valentina Za; editing by
Francesca Landini)