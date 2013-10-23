Oct 23 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co
Ltd :
* Fosun Intl-joint announcement - discloseable transaction -
intellectual property, development & commercialisation transfer
agreements
* Fosun Pharma says unit Chongqing Fochon in
agreement to sell and transfer the intellectual property and
global rights, except China, in development, commercialisation,
sales, distribution, license of fotagliptin benzoate for a
consideration of 195 million euros
* Says unit Chongqing Fochon in agreement to sell and
transfer the intellectual property and for global rights, except
China, in development, commercialisation, sales, distribution,
license of Pan-HER inhibitors for 193 million euros
Source text in English: link.reuters.com/pez93v
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)