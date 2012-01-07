CANADA STOCKS-TSX retreats as banks, tech stocks weigh
* TSX closes down 89.41 points, or 0.58 percent, at 15,383.80
HONG KONG Jan 7 An $600-800 million initial public offering of China's Fosun Pharmaceutical is set to hit the Hong Kong market in March, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
The Shanghai-listed company, one of the subsidiaries of Fosun International, plans to sell not more than 20 percent of its enlarged share capital for the Hong Kong IPO.
China International Capital Corporation (CICC), Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UBS were arranging the transaction, said the IFR report, issued on Friday. (Reporting by Hong Kong Bureau; Editing by Ron Popeski)
* TSX closes down 89.41 points, or 0.58 percent, at 15,383.80
LONDON, June 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Syrian refugee children in Lebanon are doing back-breaking labour in potato fields and working with pesticides in baking hot greenhouses, a U.N. agency said on Monday as it called for greater efforts to prevent child labour during crises.