Sept 24 Fota SA w upadlosci ukladowej :

* Said on Tuesday that in transaction conducted on Sept. 18, ERGOMED sp. z o.o. bought 600,000 shares of the company representing a 6.37 pct stake

* Said prior to the transaction ERGOMED sp. z o.o. did not own any shares of the company

* Said on Sept. 18, a number of 600,000 company's shares were sold at 0.50 zloty per share (total price was 300,000 zlotys)

