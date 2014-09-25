Sept 25 Fota SA w upadlosci ukladowej :

* Says Ergomed Sp. z o.o. decreases its stake in company to 2.5 pct (234,940 shares) from 5.89 pct (or 555,000 shares) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)