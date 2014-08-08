(Adds bullet point, link)

Aug 8 Beiqi Foton Motor Co Ltd

* Says sold 361,551 cars in January-July, down 7.03 percent y/y

* Says sets aside 167.7 million yuan (27.23 million US dollar) provision for assets impairment in H1

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1kNoAC6; bit.ly/1q0lff2

