Italy - Factors to watch on April 27
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
(Adds bullet point, link)
Aug 8 Beiqi Foton Motor Co Ltd
* Says sold 361,551 cars in January-July, down 7.03 percent y/y
* Says sets aside 167.7 million yuan (27.23 million US dollar) provision for assets impairment in H1
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1kNoAC6; bit.ly/1q0lff2
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1586 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
* Says it plans to pay cash 2.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment