BRIEF-Fogo De Chão announces pricing of its secondary offering of common stock
* Fogo De Chão, Inc. announces pricing of its secondary offering of common stock
Feb 9 Beiqi Foton Motor Co Ltd
* Says signs contract to sell 258 units of new energy vehicles, helps improve air quality
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IB1KbD
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Fogo De Chão, Inc. announces pricing of its secondary offering of common stock
SEOUL, May 12 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc said on Friday it plans to increase its animal feed production in South Korea by 2025 in a bid to play a leading role in South Korean market.