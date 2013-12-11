BRIEF-Xiabuxiabu Catering Management says co subscribed for two SPD financial products
April 12 Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co Ltd:
Dec 11 Beiqi Foton Motor Co Ltd
* Says JV Foton Daimler Auto gets two contracts to sell a total of 90 Auman LNG (liquefied natural gas) trucks
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/qyx35v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 12 Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co Ltd:
WASHINGTON, April 11 President Donald Trump told a group of chief executives on Tuesday that his administration was revamping the Wall Street reform law known as Dodd-Frank and might eliminate the rules and replace them with "something else."