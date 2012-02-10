Venture capital firm Foundation Capital has appointed Anamitra Banerji, former Twitter product manager, as an entrepreneur-in-residence. Banerji, who comes with an experience in advertising and social media, will bring up his expertise to explore opportunities such as online collaboration, mobile in the consumer space and emerging marketplaces.

He will also assist to launch Widescope, an early-stage experiment at Stanford focused on online collaboration.

Banerji joined Twitter in March 2009 where he helped in starting the company's advertising platform and core revenue engine at Twitter. He had also led the team which launched the first monetization products such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts and promoted trends. He has also worked at Overture, Yahoo!, Johnson & Johnson, Tata Consultancy Services and Planet Health Online.

Banerji holds MBA in Strategy and Finance from Cornell University and BS, Engineering from National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur.

"Our Entrepreneur in Residence Program seeks to find the most promising and passionate minds in Silicon Valley. We welcome Anamitra Banerji into the program and believe that his experience and close relationships with many in the entrepreneurial community make him a tremendous asset to our firm," said Charles Moldow, general partner at Foundation Capital.

Foundation Capital has invested in over 70 high growth ventures in the areas of consumer, information technology, software, semiconductors and clean technology. Its Indian portfolio includes Azure Power, Tree House Education, Aspire Human Capital Management and IndiaHomes Services.

