WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The Ebola
epidemic is spreading so fast that it is turning into a
humanitarian crisis leaving children orphaned, families hungry
and people dying of treatable conditions, top health experts
said on Tuesday in calling for more international aid for West
Africa.
The United States alone has pledged more than $1 billion in
emergency hospital units, vaccine development, medical supplies
and training for Liberia, while the World Bank has mobilised
$400 million in financing. The United Kingdom is building
treatment units in Sierra Leone and other countries are sending
staff and supplies.
But health experts on the front line said this assistance is
not enough and not arriving fast enough to halt the spread of
the deadly hemorrhagic fever.
"The deployment is not sufficient in response to the
crisis," said Sophie Delaunay, executive director of Doctors
Without Borders, the non-profit group that has led the response
to the outbreak.
"There is not the capacity and the means to isolate the
infected. The irony is that we know what needs to be done,
isolate the people, but we don't know how to do it quickly," she
said in a media teleconference arranged by Kaiser Family
Foundation.
Failure to scale up the response will cause the number of
deaths to rise, said Steve Monroe, a deputy director of
infectious diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC), even as his agency announced the first
confirmed case in the United States.
"The medical response has become a humanitarian crisis," he
said.
CDC's projections released last week showed that infections
could reach 1.4 million in a worst case scenario by late
January, compared with about 6,000 today. So far it has
primarily affected Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea plus several
cases in Senegal and Nigeria, which CDC said appear to be under
control.
But Ebola infections are doubling every 24 days in Liberia,
the worst-hit country, said Joshua Michaud, assistant director
of global health policy at Kaiser Family Foundation. If
interventions are scaled up, the impact could be significant and
the decline sharp, he said.
COMMUNITY CARE
Delaunay said her group, widely known by its French name
Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF), is concerned whether the Ebola
treatment centers that the United States and Britain are
building will have the highly trained staff needed to run the
facilities, with a strong director in a disciplined,
command-and-control environment necessary to prevent further
infections.
Meanwhile, MSF is focusing on expanding a very basic level
of care to try and isolate the sick in place. The disease
features fever, vomiting and bleeding which make it highly
contagious. The exact form of care varies - in the home, or in a
local building -- depending on the needs and resources of each
community, she said.
"We are really experimenting with what is best, including
distributing home hygiene kits," Delaunay said. Getting accurate
information to people about how to prevent infections by using
the kits, which are not designed for treatment, however, is a
challenging task, she said.
The vaccines under development are welcome, but they cannot
be deployed quickly enough to control the epidemic, she said.
(Reporting by Stella Dawson; Editing by Lisa Anderson)