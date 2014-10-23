DAKAR/NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Leroy
Ponpon doesn't know whether to lock himself in his flat in
Monrovia because of the deadly Ebola virus, or because he is
gay. Christian churches' recent linking of the two have made
life hell for him and hundreds of other gays.
Ponpon, an LGBT campaigner in the Liberian capital, says
gays have been harassed, physically attacked and a few have had
their cars smashed by people blaming them for the haemorrhagic
fever, after religious leaders in Liberia said Ebola was a
punishment from God for homosexuality.
"Since church ministers declared Ebola was a plague sent by
God to punish sodomy in Liberia, the violence towards gays has
escalated. They're even asking for the death penalty. We're
living in fear," Ponpon told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by
telephone from Monrovia.
Ebola has infected almost 10,000 people in West Africa since
March, killing around half its victims. Liberia is the worst hit
country where poverty, corruption and civil war have left a weak
health system unable to cope with the exponential spread of the
disease.
Some religious leaders have their own interpretation of the
causes of Ebola.
Earlier this year, the Liberian Council of Churches said in
a statement that God was angry with Liberians "over corruption
and immoral acts" such as homosexuality, and that Ebola was a
punishment.
In May, Archbishop Lewis Zeigler of the Catholic Church of
Liberia said that "one of the major transgressions against God
for which He may be punishing Liberia is the act of
homosexuality," local media reported.
Francois Patuel, Amnesty International's representative in
West Africa, said there had been reports of threats and violence
against the LGBTI community in Monrovia since the incendiary
remarks made by the local Christian leaders.
"Amnesty has received pictures of cars that reportedly
belong to gays with their windows smashed as well as reports
that gays have been forced from their homes and had to go into
hiding," Patuel told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Neither the Catholic Church nor the Liberian Council of
Churches could be reached in Monrovia. Representatives of the
U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Episcopal Church did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.
COVER OF DARKNESS
Ponpon prefers to move at night. He is scared to be
identified in daylight after the local press splashed his
picture and phone number across the front pages. But the Ebola
curfew, running from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., has complicated things.
"In the day, we move around wearing sunglasses and
disguises. The problem with moving at night is that it is not
safe in Monrovia in the dark, and also, if you violate the Ebola
curfew, it is punishable by imprisonment," he said.
The curfew has affected the LGBT community in another way.
When activists contact the police for protection, they reply
that because of the Ebola emergency and the curfew put in place
to combat the disease, they cannot help, Ponpon said.
Violence against the LGBT community was already common in
West Africa before the Ebola outbreak, and same-sex
relationships are still largely taboo in many African countries.
A recent Gallup poll showed Africa as the worst continent for
gay people.
National laws in West Africa are in line with public
sentiment. In Liberia, 'voluntary sodomy' is a first-degree
misdemeanour with a penalty of up to one year in jail, according
to the International Lesbian Gay Bisexual Trans and Intersex
Association (ILGA).
Patuel said Amnesty had received no reports of similar
incidents in other Ebola-stricken countries in the region, and
urged African states to stand up for minorities.
"In August this year the African Union passed a resolution
for the protection of LGBTi rights. The authorities must adopt
this into their national law and take action against homophobic
statements to protect its citizens," Patuel said.
In Liberia, Ponpon's demands are simple: "Right now, all we
want is protection. We want the government to come forward and
say that this is a minority group and they deserve the same
rights as anyone else and then people will stop attacking us."
(Reporting By Misha Hussain in Dakar and Maria Caspani in New
York, editing by Tim Pearce)