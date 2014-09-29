WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The rainy
season in West Africa is compounding difficulties in getting
supplies delivered and new treatment centres built as donors
rush to isolate people infected with the deadly Ebola virus and
stop its rapid spread, U.S. officials said.
Nancy Powell, newly appointed as the U.S. State Department's
envoy to coordinate its Ebola response, said the top priority is
to isolate as many people as quickly as possible. But that faces
significant logistical hurdles.
"Infrastructure challenges in the rainy season is one of the
biggest difficulties. And you add the rain and getting materials
out of the capital and it is very difficult," Powell said in a
news briefing last week.
The July to September rainy season is coming toward its end,
but October is known for heavy thunderstorms that can drench the
region and turn roads to mud.
Eric Talbert, executive director of Emergency USA which has
opened a 22-bed Ebola treatment centre in Goderich, outside the
capital of Freetown in Sierra Leone, said the downpours
complicate getting supplies along unpaved roads.
"We are talking about dirt roads that are single track. The
rains wash them out... Rains are not only going to escalate the
logistical difficulties, but Ebola will spread if we cannot
reach people and treat them," Talbert told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
Powell said delivering supplies and trained staff quickly is
essential in controlling the spread of the epidemic.
"This is the key way to bend the curve, isolate people and
track people with whom they have had contact," Powell said. "But
the numbers make it difficult to do, and the bigger the case
load, the harder it gets to do."
More than 6,000 people in West Africa are estimated to have
contracted the highly contagious Ebola virus, which causes
fever, vomiting, bleeding and has a death rate over 50 percent.
But infections probably are far higher, especially in rural
areas, and researchers estimate the epidemic could reach 20,000
people by November.
The U.S. military is helping ferry medical supplies into
Liberia and within the next month plans to construct 17 new
Ebola treatment units. Britain is building centres in Sierra
Leone.
International donors in parallel are distributing supplies
to the far-flung rural communities where they want to isolate
infected patients if it is too dangerous to transport them to a
hospital.
This new focus on community care in parallel with building
Ebola treatment centres requires getting supplies into rural
areas on roads that can become impassable after heavy downpours.
However, modelling by the African Center of Meteorological
Applications for Development points to relief ahead. It
forecasts rainfall well below average through December for
Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Senegal.
