LONDON, Oct 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A shortage of
engineers and sanitation experts could undermine efforts to halt
the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, a medical aid organisation
said on Tuesday.
The International Medical Corps has called for experts and
volunteers from a wider range of professions to work at Ebola
treatment units in Sierra Leone and Liberia.
Nearly 2,000 people have died from Ebola in Liberia out of
nearly 4,000 who have been infected. The West African state is
at the centre of an epidemic that has killed more than 3,400
people there and in neighbouring Sierra Leone and Guinea.
Kevin Noone, International Medical Corps UK executive
director, said that while there was a major shortage of doctors
and nurses, they alone could not "bring this crisis under
control" and other types of expertise were also needed.
"The main risk we see undermining our efforts to bring the
outbreak under control is a shortage of water and sanitation
experts capable of training local staff and volunteers how to
maintain clean, sterile conditions, and engineers capable of
building the facilities in the first place," Noone said.
Sean Casey, IMC emergency response team leader in Liberia,
said he hoped news that a nurse had become infected while
treating an Ebola patient in a specialist unit in Madrid would
not deter qualified people from offering assistance.
Spanish health officials said four people had been
hospitalised to try to stem any further spread of Ebola there
after the nurse became the first person known to have contracted
the virus outside Africa.
"With the proper safety protocols in place, Ebola Treatment
Units really can be considered among the safest places in
Liberia," Casey said.
The International Medical Corps is a global, humanitarian,
nonprofit organization that offers healthcare training and
relief and development programmes to help save lives and relieve
suffering.
(Reporting By Kieran Guilbert; editing by Tim Pearce)