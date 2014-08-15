WASHINGTON, Aug 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The U.N.
World Food Programme (WFP) is scaling up emergency food
deliveries to the West African region battling an Ebola outbreak
and delivering supplies by truck, a WFP official said on Friday.
The death toll from the worst ever outbreak of Ebola has
risen to 1,145, the World Health Organization said on Friday.
Most deaths have been recorded in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra
Leone, while four people have died in Nigeria.
Hunger is spreading in the region where roadblocks have
cordoned off many areas to halt the spread of the deadly virus.
WFP has declared Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone a Level
Three food emergency, its highest threat.
"Food already has been delivered on a small scale. We are
scaling it up. We have food in stock in the countries, and we
have warehouses in the region," Fabienne Pompey, a WFP
spokeswoman in West Africa, said by telephone.
The World Bank said on Thursday that international agencies
were looking into emergency air drops of food and truck convoys
to reach extremely hungry people in Liberia and Sierra Leone.
But WFP said that air drops of food, which are very
expensive and logistically complicated to organise, would not be
necessary in a region accessible by road.
WFP expects to have developed within a week an emergency
plan to transport far greater quantities of food into Guinea,
Sierra Leone and Liberia by truck - especially in the cordoned
off areas, Pompey said.
"They are short of food, and they may be hungry and lacking
a balanced diet and we don't want them to buy bushmeat," she
said.
WFP has sent about eight technical experts to West Africa to
conduct an emergency assessment of food needs, Pompey said.
"In a few days, we will have developed a plan, know the
costs and then can raise money," she added.
The Ebola virus may have been transmitted to humans by
eating infected meat from wild animals. Aid officials are
concerned that if people go hungry, they will resort once more
to "bushmeat" animals - a regional delicacy.
Food not already stocked in the region will be bought
locally wherever possible and transported via trucks to the
needy communities, Pompey said.
(Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson
Reuters, covers underreported humanitarian, human rights,
corruption and climate change issues. Visit www.trust.org)