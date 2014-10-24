ROME, Oct 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - It's not the
kind of fact most food vendors want to showcase, but faced with
sluggish demand for its burgers and criticism over preservatives
in its products, McDonald's has launched a campaign to prove
that its food does, indeed, rot.
The company seems to be responding to some negative press,
including an online video purporting to show a 14-year-old
hamburger which didn't look like it had gone bad.
"There have been a lot of online videos and photos touting
the fact that when left out for an extended period of time, a
McDonald's hamburger does not rot and that this is because they
are laden with chemicals," food scientist Keith Warner wrote on
McDonald's official website in response to a question.
"The reality is that McDonald's hamburgers, french fries and
chicken are like all foods, and do rot if kept under certain
conditions."
Restaurants don't usually splash out marketing dollars to
promote the rotting of their food. But the campaign launched
this month -- "Our food. Your questions" -- aims to do that and
more.
"We are taking action to restore customer trust," Don
Thompson, McDonald's CEO said in a news release issued on
Tuesday after the company reported that profits fell by nearly
one-third in the last quarter.
Health advocates, however, were not convinced that the new
campaign can change the fortunes of one of the world's largest
restaurant chains.
"Clearly, McDonald's is on a mission to make us believe that
their food is natural and fresh, but consumers are not fooled so
easily," Vicki Hird, spokeswoman for the health advocacy group
Sustain, said in an email to the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"Eating heavily processed fast food products will always be
less nutritious and have greater levels of preservatives,
flavourings and other additives compared to cooking from fresh
from a known source."
(Reporting By Chris Arsenault; Editing by Ros Russell)