ROME, Oct 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Despite renewed
interest in industrial agriculture by investment banks and
sovereign wealth funds, more than 80 percent of the world's food
is still produced by family farmers, according to new U.N.
research published on Thursday.
More than 500 million family farms manage between 70 and 80
percent of the world's agricultural land, the U.N.'s "The State
of Food and Agriculture 2014" reported.
Some analysts, however, worry that family farms are under
increasing pressure from speculators, as prices for land rise
due to a growing world population.
Speculative capital is moving into agriculture, threatening
family farmers, said Devlin Kuyek, a researcher with the
international organisation GRAIN.
"It's a structural change, you have companies who weren't
investing in agriculture now jumping in: hedge funds, pension
funds, different elites and governments," Kuyek told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation.
Only 1 percent of the world's farms are larger than 50
hectares, but this small group controls 65 percent of the
world's agricultural land, the FAO report said.
Farms smaller than one hectare account for 72 percent of all
farms, but control only 8 percent of agricultural land.
"The highly skewed pattern of farm sizes at the global level
largely reflects the dominance of very large farms in
high-income and upper-middle-income countries and in countries
where extensive livestock grazing is a dominant part of the
agricultural system," the report said.
"Land is somewhat more evenly distributed in the low-and
lower-middle-income countries."
Small and medium sized farms tend to have higher crop
yields per hectare than larger operations, the report said
"because they manage resources and use labour more intensively".
Analysts worry that large agribusiness firms could undermine
these productivity trends on smaller farms.
"A lot of the new players, including hedge funds, don't have
much of a track record on agriculture," Kuyek said. They are
more interested in buying land from small farmers and then
flipping it to other investors when prices rise.
Unsurprisingly, wealthy countries have higher yields per
hectare than poor countries, as they have better access to
capital and technology and use labour more productively.
Global food production needs to grow by 60 percent before
2050 to meet the anticipated demand from an expected population
of 9 billion, FAO director Director-General José Graziano da
Silva said last month.
Environmental challenges will put increasing pressure on
family farms in the coming years. "Land and water resources are
becoming ever more scarce and degraded," the FAO stated.
"Climate change will make these challenges yet more difficult."
There is, however, scope to increase production on family
farms through new and more effective use of technology and
investments in infrastructure and research.
The UN has declared 2014 the International Year of Family
Farming.
(Reporting By Chris Arsenault; Editing by Ros Russell)