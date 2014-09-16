LONDON, Sept 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -Land
redistribution in Brazil, community gardens in Indonesia, and
rising incomes across much of the developing world have helped
end hunger for 100 million people in the last decade, new
research shows.
Globally, an estimated 209 million fewer people face chronic
undernourishment today compared to 1990, according to The State
of Food Security in the World 2014, a United Nations report
released on Tuesday in Rome.
"There has been real progress," Ertharin Cousin, executive
director of the World Food Programme, told reporters. "But we
can't celebrate yet" as more than 800 million people worldwide
still don't have enough to eat.
Rapid economic growth in Asia, the world's most populous
region, contributed much of the global improvement, with the
number of hungry people dropping nearly 50 percent there since
1990. But 12.7 percent of the region's population, or 526
million Asians, remain hungry.
Rising incomes in Indonesia, for example, helped decrease
the number of undernourished people from nearly 20 percent in
1990 to less than 10 percent in 2014. But growing inequality is
taking a bite out of progress in some regions of the
archipelago. In 2013, more than 37 percent of children under
five faced stunted growth due to inadequate access to diverse,
nutritious food.
Solutions can be found in specific state-led policies,
researchers wrote, including the Development of Sustainable
Home-Yard Garden programme which reaches more than 1 million
Indonesians, creating new supplies of healthy food and inspiring
community resilience.
Sub-Saharan Africa, in contrast to much of Asia, continues
to struggle with the world's highest rates of hunger. More than
23 percent of the region's population suffers from
undernourishment.
"Governance is a key element of food security," said John
McIntire, associate vice-president of the International Fund for
Agricultural Development (IFAD). "Improving food security is not
just about producing more food."
Political instability in countries like Madagascar has been
cited as a key reason why persistent hunger continues to plague
residents. "Progress in hunger reduction is uneven among regions
and countries," the FAO report stated. "The global picture masks
(a) lack of sufficient progress in many countries, especially
where food insecurity is high."
Latin America, where hunger dropped from 14 percent in 1990
to 5 percent in 2014, boasted the developing world's best record
for feeding its people as a result of investments in
agriculture, government safety nets and subsidies. Brazil's
"zero hunger" programme, spearheaded by Jose Graziano da Silva,
a former Brazilian politician who now leads the Food Agriculture
Organisation, was listed among the successes.
"With the right policies and resources on the ground, we can
reach what some thought was impossible," said Cousin, as part of
a panel discussion in Rome on the report.
Latin America's most populous country increased social
spending more than 128 percent between 2000 and 2012, allocating
$35 billion for food security programmes in 2013 alone. The
government also allocated 50 million hectares of land to more
than 600,000 poor families in the last decade. Experts credit
sensible state intervention with reducing hunger and bringing
3.7 million rural Brazilians into the middle class.
While the report notes significant progress, arguing that
"the world can end hunger by 2025", major challenges loom on the
horizon, including population growth, continued political
instability in Syria, the Central African Republic, South Sudan
and Iraq, along with climate change.
"The main challenge as I see is to adapt faster to the
impacts of climate change," da Silva said in response to a
question from the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "We are again
neglecting the role of food in security issues. Food is
essential to have peace, to reduce conflicts, and unfortunately
countries are not paying attention to that."
