ROME, Oct 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Wealthy countries
are still subsidising their farmers at the expense of developing
nations, undermining market access for some of the world's
poorest producers, two farm ministers told a Food and
Agriculture Organization meeting on Monday.
"Our cotton producers are constantly targeted by unfair
subsidies from the North," Burkina Faso Agriculture Minister
Mahama Zoungrana told delegates at a meeting of the U.N. agency
in Rome.
"The rules and standards of international trade are not
favorable to SMEs (small and medium sized enterprises) from
Africa," he said.
Georgian Agriculture Minister Otar Danelia echoed that
concern. "I believe a global approach is needed to deal with
farm subsidies," he told delegates at the FAO Ministerial
Meeting on Governance and International Commodity Markets. "They
(subsidies) create imbalances."
The United States, the world's largest cotton producer, paid
its cotton farmers $32.9 billion to grow their crops between
1995 and 2012, the Environmental Working Group, a research
organisation, reported.
"U.S. farmers are subsidised so they produce more cotton
than they would otherwise, lowering the global price and hurting
farmers in Burkina Faso," Gawain Kripke, Oxfam America's
director of research, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "This
creates unfair global competition."
European cotton producers, based mostly in Greece and Spain,
receive smaller subsidies, but the EU accounts for only one
percent of world production.
For other crops, the European Union spends around $58
billion annually on farm subsidies. Farmers from poorer
countries say they cannot compete, given these levels of
government support for their rivals.
Members of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development spent a total of $258 billion subsidising
agriculture in 2013, OECD data show.
Asked whether rich-world subsidies unbalance agricultural
markets, David Hallam, director of the FAO trade and markets
division, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation "there is still
scope to improve" global rules governing subsidies. The World
Trade Organisation (WTO) has the task of arbitrating disputes on
such issues, he said.
Brazil has tried to use the WTO in its dispute with the
United States over cotton subsidies.
In 2004, Brazil won a challenge against U.S. cotton farmers
when the WTO backed its complaint and allowed it to impose $830
million in sanctions on U.S. products. The two governments are
still wrangling over the specifics of a payout, and South
America's largest economy has threatened to impose higher import
tariffs on U.S. products if a deal isn't reached.
Disputes between India and the United States over farm
subsidies have been partly responsible for stalling global trade
pacts.
Concerns over developed-world farm subsidies took a back
seat for policy makers in recent years, as high prices for
agricultural goods led to food riots and worries that a growing
number of people in poor countries couldn't afford to eat.
Today, plentiful harvests have pushed down prices, putting
concerns over subsidies back on the table.
"Disfunction in commodity markets is a threat to security,
worldwide," said Burkina Faso's Zoungrana.
(Reporting By Chris Arsenault; editing by Tim Pearce)