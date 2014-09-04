SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
G overnments need to create policies that help to accelerate the
growth of investing for profit and social good, the head of a
task force set up by the world's richest nations to boost impact
investing said.
Sir Ronald Cohen, chair of the G8 Social Impact Investment
Task Force, said the group's first report, due out on Sept. 15,
will make eight high-level recommendations aimed at boosting the
market in impact investing, which generates measurable social or
environmental benefits alongside financial returns.
"We're in a world where there is huge latent demand on the
part of entrepreneurs, there is huge latent demand on the part
of investors, you see a lot of socially responsible investment
already," he told Thomson Reuters Foundation in an interview.
"What we haven't had are the financial instruments and the
legislation to enable this to take off."
Impact investing is not new but has gathered momentum as
cash-strapped governments around the world struggling to deal
with poverty, broken health care systems, crime and ineffective
education increasingly look for money from the private sector.
Investment bank J.P. Morgan and the Global Impact Investing
Network estimate there are $46 billion in impact investments
under management. While experts say this figure is growing, it
is only a fraction of the $210 trillion invested in financial
markets around the world.
Unlocking even a small percentage of those trillions for
impact investments would dramatically expand resources available
to address global problems as philanthropic funds and aid money
are not sufficient to deal with threats such as climate change,
water scarcity, food shortages and lack of access to health
care, education and affordable housing.
Cohen said impact investing could take off in a similar way
to venture capital, which rocketed when governments eased
investment restrictions.
"What we have tried to do (with the report) is to draw out
some of the measures needed to turn impact investment into
something that is like venture capital or private equity," he
said, referring to the potential of such investments to drive
change.
WHAT'S HOLDING BACK THE MARKET?
Governments should look into helping their own departments
find new ways of using money, as in the "pay for success" model
pioneered in Britain where a public service is delivered by a
non-profit or social enterprise and investors get paid if agreed
outcomes are met, Cohen said.
Government restrictions on where foundations and pension
funds, among the largest investors in the world, can put their
money are also hindering the growth of the impact investing
market, he added.
"If governments begin to look at the issue of fiduciary duty
that would make it easier too," Cohen said. "The question that
needs looking into is can the trustees of a foundation invest in
things that may not maximise financial return but would achieve
social returns consistently.
"Trustees are prepared to go in that direction but they're
very concerned that they're going beyond the remit that
legislation gives them."
The G8 task force was set up a year ago and brings together
government officials and senior figures from the worlds of
finance, business and philanthropy.
A report in June 2014 by the U.S. National Advisory Board on
Impact Investing (NAB) recommended government actions to help
remove barriers to impact investing, increase the effectiveness
of government programmes and provide incentives to encourage the
sector to grow.
Another measure to boost the market would be to allow the
U.S. Overseas Private Investment Corporation to allow the
international development finance agency to provide equity, not
just loans, said Matt Bannick, a managing partner at Omidyar
Network and NAB co-chair.
"Government plays a critical role and perhaps some of the
things that government can do to facilitate the development of
the market have been under-appreciated," Bannick told Thomson
Reuters Foundation.
"Government's role is multi-faceted and critical, and it
extends from more forward-looking regulation through to creating
greater efficiency in existing programmes to government itself
playing a role in stimulating the development of markets," said
Bannick.
Cohen and Bannick spoke to Thomson Reuters Foundation this
week during the SOCAP social capital markets conference, an
annual gathering that brings together social entrepreneurs,
non-profits and investors to help accelerate the flow of capital
to social good.
(Editing by Tim Pearce; timothy.pearce@thomsonreuters.com)
(Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson
Reuters, covers underreported humanitarian, human rights,
corruption and climate change issues. Visit www.trust.org)