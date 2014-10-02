DAKAR/ROME, Oct 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The mango
season finished early for Mamadou Barry, a fruit vendor in
Marche Kermel, an old covered market in the Senegalese capital
Dakar. Where stalls once brimmed with tropical produce imported
from neighbouring Guinea, the Ebola-related border closure has
emptied the tables.
Barry, of Guinean origin like many storekeepers in Senegal,
has been going back and forth between the two countries for
three years. He says the government's positive aim of keeping
Senegal Ebola-free has had a negative impact on his livelihood.
"With the shortage of fruit coming in our income has
decreased. Some people manage to sneak across the border and get
back without being caught, but most of us don't take that risk
so we can't provide for our families," said Barry, 55, as he
closed down his stall for the day.
Much of the produce in Kermel makes its way via the southern
towns of Diaoube and Kedougou, which act as important commercial
hubs, linking traders from Senegal, Mali, Sierra Leone, Guinea,
Guinea Bissau and the Gambia.
However, Senegal and a handful of West African nations have
closed their borders with the Ebola-stricken countries in order
to control the importation of the deadly virus, which has killed
more than 3,000 people since March, about half of those it
infects.
Experts say border closures, enforced by the Senegalese
government contrary to advice given by the World Health
Organization, could have a serious impact on regional trade and
disproportionately affect the poor during a record year for
hunger in the region.
A recent anecdotal survey by the Word Food Programme (WFP)
showed current trade volumes in these markets were 50 percent
below the levels at the same time last year, a direct result of
the August border closure, the second this year.
At the weekly market in Diaoube, only half the stalls were
set up on Wednesday, the official market day. Only 10 to 20
large trucks are supplying Diaoube now, compared with 100 on an
average market day last year, the survey report said.
As a result palm oil, garri (local flour), fruit and coffee
from Guinea are in short supply. The price of palm oil, an
important food item for many poor households in the region that
is traded in large quantities, has increased 40 percent in four
weeks, the report said.
"The government closed the border to stop contamination
between countries, not to stop trade, but people are still
crossing the border and trade has stopped. It's
counterproductive," said Jerome Bernard, food assistance expert
at ECHO, the European Union's humanitarian arm.
"If Ebola remains unchecked and the border remains closed,
there is high risk for prices to increase and disrupt regional
trade in these grain-producing areas, especially during the
upcoming harvest," Bernard said, noting that if the sea ports
closed too it would spell catastrophe.
ABANDONED FARMS
At the supply end in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia,
farmers frightened of contracting Ebola are staying away from
their fields, prompting fears that a food crisis could follow
the epidemic.
In Sierra Leone, for instance, preliminary data from the
U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) indicates that up
to 40 percent of farms have been abandoned in the worst-affected
areas.
"The Ebola outbreak is having a devastating impact on the
agricultural and food sector of these countries," FAO economist
Jean Senahoun told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an
interview.
"GDP growth has been cut in most of the affected countries.
People will be out of work and won't be able to buy food, even
if it's available in the markets," he said.
Agriculture drives economic growth in all three countries
worst afflicted by Ebola. They stand to lose $359 million in
economic output this year, according to the World Bank.
While worries of famine loom on the horizon, international
organisations on the ground are focused on fighting immediate
perils caused by the epidemic. The WFP has distributed around
6,000 tonnes of food to 430,000 people across the three
countries since April.
"At the moment, the food response we are providing is really
part of the medical response," WFP spokesman Alexis Masciarelli
said in an interview with the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
A special vitamin-rich porridge, usually reserved for
children suffering from malnutrition, is being fed to Ebola
patients to help them regain strength during treatment and
recovery.
Masciarelli worries that food prices could rise drastically
in the medium term, but for now, treating Ebola victims is the
first priority.
Back in Senegal, just days before the Muslim festival of
sacrifice, Eid-al-Azha, which is observed in much of West
Africa, Barry says opening the borders would be the best Eid
present, but his thoughts are with his fellow countrymen.
"This year I don't have enough money to celebrate Eid, but
for all my misfortune, the people in Guinea have it much worse
than we do. I pray they can overcome this disease," he said.
