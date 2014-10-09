BHUBANESWAR, India, Oct 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
I ndia began stocking shelters with rations, deploying disaster
response forces and planning mass evacuations as an increasingly
powerful cyclone hurtled towards its southeast coast on
Thursday.
Cyclone Hudhud is moving in from the Bay of Bengal and is
expected to develop into a very severe cyclone, packing wind
speeds of up to 140 kph (87 mph), before hitting the coast of
Andhra Pradesh and Odisha states on the morning of Oct. 12.
Hudhud is now classified as a Category 1 severe cyclonic
storm on a scale that rises to Category 5, according to the
London-based storm tracking service, Tropical Storm Risk. It is
predicted to strengthen to Category 4 before landfall around the
key port city of Vishakapatnam in rice-growing Andhra Pradesh.
"We are stocking all the essential commodities so that
people are not cut off from the supply of rations,"
Vishakhapatnam District Head N. Yuvaraj told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
"We are assessing the probable habitations which are to be
evacuated. We have also have warned fishermen not to venture out
to sea, and are sending communication to those already out there
to return to the coast."
India's weather office said the heavy rainfall and strong
winds would likely cause extensive damage to thatched homes and
disrupt electricity and telecommunications services, and road
and rail traffic. It warned of flooding and storm surges up to
two metres (6.5 feet) in low-lying areas.
The cyclone season runs from April to December, with severe
storms often causing dozens of deaths, evacuations of thousands
of people and widespread damage.
In October last year, a severe cyclone called Phailin
battered the same region, ripping apart tens of thousands of
mud-and-thatch homes and inundating large tracts of farmland.
Strong disaster preparedness, including the evacuation of
nearly one million people to cyclone shelters, helped save many
lives, aid workers said, comparing Phailin's death toll of 53
with a monster storm in 1999 which killed 10,000 people.
"ZERO CASUALTIES"
Officials in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha said they had set up
24-hour emergency control rooms and cancelled the leave of civil
servants working in high-risk areas. Nine of Andhra Pradesh's 13
districts and 16 of Odisha's 30 districts are on alert.
Thousands of members of the National and State Disaster
Response Forces, and the fire services, are being sent to
coastal areas to prepare for search and rescue operations and
assist with evacuations.
"As the power supply is likely to be cut off ... all offices
should make their back-up power arrangements. Generators ... in
offices including health institutions should be immediately
checked and adequate fuel stored," a statement by the Odisha
government said.
"The government will strive for zero casualties," it said,
ordering local officials to prepare evacuation plans, "giving
highest priority to most vulnerable villages/ habitations."
