* Cyclone Hudhud kills at least eight people
* Storm weakens as it heads inland, brings heavy rains
* Thousands at risk due to flooding, say aid workers
By Jatindra Dash
VISAKHAPATNAM, India, Oct 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
C yclone Hudhud powered its way inland over eastern India on
Monday, leaving a swathe of destruction but the loss of life
appeared limited after tens of thousands of people sought safety
in storm shelters, aid workers and officials said.
Packing wind speeds of up to 195 kph (over 120 mph), Hudhud
hammered the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha states on
Sunday, killing at least eight people and causing widespread
devastation.
In the port city of Visakhapatnam, which is home to two
million people, wreckage was strewn everywhere. The storm
uprooted trees, tore sign boards off buildings, snapped telecom
and power lines and ripped roofs and walls from scores of homes.
"I saw the wind blow huge sign boards and water tanks and
make them swirl and fly through the air before they came
crashing down," said Narayana, cleaning up debris in front of
his house, the roof and front wall of which had been torn off.
"It is the first time I have seen such a horrific situation
in Visakhapatnam."
By first light, as the storm weakened, residents were out on
the streets surveying the damage, taking pictures on their
phones of electricity poles which had been bent by the gusts,
and buildings with shattered windows.
Huge lines were seen at the few petrol stations which
reopened after a two-day closure as people carrying jerry cans
jostled to get fuel which was in short-supply. Residents also
resorted to panic buying items such as milk, candles and
kerosene in some places.
Government workers fanned out across the city, and began
removing fallen trees which had blocked roads and some shops and
government offices re-opened despite erratic electricity and
phone services. Schools and colleges remained closed.
PM MODI TO VISIT
Authorities in Visakhapatnam, locally known as Vizag, said
they were sending out teams across coastal districts to assess
the damage and needs of people who had been hit by the storm.
The defence ministry said four naval ships were ready to
sail to the coast, carrying relief material for 5,000 people,
and about 24 diving teams deployed in and around Vizag for
relief operations.
Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababa Naidu, who
is expected to visit Visakhapatnam on Monday, said all possible
support would be given to those affected - this would include
monetary compensation to people with damaged homes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he would visit the
area on Tuesday.
"Have been constantly taking updates on Cyclone Hudhud ...
Will visit Visakhapatnam tomorrow and take stock of the
situation," Modi tweeted.
The low death toll reported so far followed an operation to
evacuate more than 150,000 people to minimise the risk to lives
from Hudhud - similar in size and power to cyclone Phailin that
struck the area exactly a year ago.
According to India's weather office, Hudhud has weakened
into a deep depression but is expected to dump heavy rains in
northern and northeastern India and, eventually, snow when it
reaches the Himalayan mountains.
Aid workers warned the rains were likely to inundate large
tracts of farmland, comparing it to Phailin's incessant rains
last year which caused major rivers and tributaries to overflow,
submerging villages and stranding hundreds of thousands of
people for days after the cyclone had passed.
In the coastal fishing village of Mangamaripeta, 25 km (15
miles) from Visakhapatnam, where scores of thatched homes had
been ripped apart or swept away by storm surges, inhabitants
waited for relief materials.
"We do not know how we manage for the next few days," said
N. Bangaramma, housewife and mother of three. "Our house was
damaged. Whatever we had was washed away."
(Additional reporting by Malini Menon in New Delhi. Writing by
Nita Bhalla, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)