* Death toll from cyclone Hudhud rises to 24
* Indian PM Narendra Modi to survey damage on Tuesday
* Thousands at risk due to flooding, say aid workers
By Jatindra Dash
VISAKHAPATNAM, India, Oct 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
T he death toll from a powerful cyclone which battered India's
eastern coastline rose to 24 on Monday, as the storm weakened
and moved inland, leaving a swathe of destruction and triggering
fears heavy rains would bring flash floods.
Packing wind speeds of up to 195 kph (over 120 mph), cyclone
Hudhud hammered the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha states
on Sunday, forcing tens of thousands of coastal inhabitants to
seek safety in storm shelters.
In the port city of Visakhapatnam, home to two million
people, government workers began removing uprooted trees which
had blocked roads, restoring snapped power and telecoms lines
and clearing up debris including sign boards and corrugated iron
roofs which had been ripped off buildings by the strong gusts.
"I do not know how many days it will take to restore my
business. I have lost everything," said Heusikeswa Rao, a trader
in Visakhapatnam, as he tried to gather the pieces of wood and
metal which once formed his stall.
Huge lines were seen at the few petrol stations which
reopened after a two-day closure as people carrying jerry cans
jostled to get fuel which was in short supply. Residents also
resorted to panic buying items such as milk, candles and
kerosene in some places.
Few shops were open and schools and many offices were closed
due to poor telecoms and no power for the second day in a row.
Officials in Andhra Pradesh, which reported 21 deaths, said
initial surveys found that thousands of houses had been damaged
and there was widespread destruction to banana, sugarcane and
rice crops in the districts of Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, East
Godavari and Vijaynagaram.
Tens of thousands of people spent a third night in cyclone
shelters due to damage to their home or a lack of food or clean
drinking water in their villages, officials said.
FOOD AIRDROPS
Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu, who
visited Visakhapatnam on Monday, said he was fully confident
that response to the disaster would be quick.
"Visakhapatnam is a place I like very much. But, it is
painful to see the city this way today," Naidu told reporters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would visit the area on
Tuesday. "Have been constantly taking updates on Cyclone Hudhud
... Will visit Visakhapatnam tomorrow and take stock of the
situation," Modi tweeted.
Authorities in Visakhapatnam, locally known as Vizag, said
19 helicopters had been dispatched to drop food and water
packets to affected villages. Four naval ships were also being
readied to sail to the coast, carrying relief material for 5,000
people, and four more ships were on standby if required.
The relatively low death toll reported so far followed an
operation to evacuate more than 150,000 people to minimise the
risk to lives from Hudhud - similar in size and power to cyclone
Phailin that struck the area exactly a year ago.
According to India's weather office, Hudhud has weakened
into a deep depression but is expected to dump heavy rains in
northern and northeastern India and, eventually, snow when it
reaches the Himalayan mountains.
Aid workers warned the rains were likely to inundate large
tracts of farmland, comparing it to Phailin's incessant rains
last year which caused major rivers and tributaries to overflow,
submerging villages and stranding hundreds of thousands of
people for days after the cyclone had passed.
In the coastal fishing village of Mangamaripeta, 25 km (15
miles) from Visakhapatnam, where scores of thatched homes had
been swept away by storm surges, inhabitants waited for aid.
"We do not know how we manage for the next few days," said
N. Bangaramma, housewife and mother of three. "Our house was
damaged. Whatever we had was washed away."
(Additional reporting by Malini Menon in New Delhi. Writing by
Nita Bhalla, Editing by Katie Nguyen)