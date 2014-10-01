NEW DELHI, Oct 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Indian Prime
Minister Narendra Modi will take up a broom and sweep the filthy
streets of the capital on Thursday, launching a nationwide
campaign to raise awareness of cleanliness and better
sanitation.
The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, or Clean India Mission, is being
launched on the birthday of independence leader Mahatma Gandhi -
a public holiday - and aims to inform people about the link
between sanitation and public health.
"A clean India is the best tribute we can pay to Bapu when
we celebrate his 150th birth anniversary in 2019. Mahatma Gandhi
devoted his life so that India attains 'Swarajya' (home rule).
Now the time has come to devote ourselves to the 'Swachchhata'
(cleanliness) of our motherland," Modi said in a statement last
week.
"I urge every one of you to devote at least one hundred
hours every year, two hours every week, towards cleanliness. We
can't let India remain unclean any longer. On 2nd October I
myself will set out with a broom and contribute to this pious
task," he said.
India's burgeoning towns and cities are littered with
garbage, the result of massive urban migration, poor civic
planning and inadequate waste disposal systems, and rivers and
lakes are polluted with sewage and industrial effluents.
Less than a third of India's 1.2 billion people have access
to sanitation and more than 186,000 children under five die
every year from diarrhoeal diseases caused by unsafe water and
poor sanitation, according to the charity WaterAid.
A United Nations report in May said half of India's
population still practise open defecation - putting them at risk
of cholera, diarrhoea, dysentery, hepatitis A and typhoid.
The resulting diseases and deaths cause major economic
losses, and a World Bank report in 2006 estimated that India was
losing 6.4 percent of GDP annually because of poor access to
sanitation.
Modi's government, which swept to power in May, has made
building toilets a priority and he has pledged that every
household will have a toilet by 2019.
According to WaterAid research, about 16 million Indians a
year gain access to a basic toilet. This will need to increase
to more than 100 million a year if the whole population is to
have a toilet by 2019.
SWEEPING SLUMS, CLEANING TOILETS
While the prime minister is expected to take to the narrow
lanes of a north Delhi slum on Thursday for a photo opportunity,
ministers and other government officials have been ordered to
clean their offices - including their toilets.
Ministers and bureaucrats have already been photographed
sweeping their office compounds, while over 2,000 staff at
President Pranab Mukherjee's sprawling estate, Rashtrapati
Bhavan, were reported to be engaged in a big cleanup.
Many civil society organisations and companies have also
joined the campaign, spreading awareness in urban slums and
villages by putting on street plays about rubbish disposal,
handing out leaflets about washing hands and even giving out
broomsticks to members of the public.
"We have been working on the issue of clean water and
sanitation for years, but the government's campaign has given
everyone a new boost," said Sajit Menon from Save the Children,
which has been promoting awareness in 114 slums in Delhi.
"Before, we would find it hard to get funding from
corporates for such an issue, now there is much more interest to
fund these programmes."
London-listed Vedanta Resources said on Wednesday it was
joining the Clean India Mission by launching special drives at
all its sites, in states such as Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Tamil
Nadu.
Vedanta, which has oil and gas wells, mines and power
stations, said it was already constructing 30,000 toilets in
rural Rajasthan and had plans to build 10,000 more.
Aid workers said that while increased investment in
infrastructure was important, there must also be a change in
attitudes.
"It won't be enough just to build new toilets. Education and
work to change people's behaviour and attitudes to sanitation
are crucial if we are to realise the full health and economic
benefits of sanitation," said Neeraj Jain, Chief Executive of
WaterAid India.
