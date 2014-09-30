NEW DELHI, Sept 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Indian
Prime Minister Narendra Modi must not give in to U.S. pressure
to change intellectual property laws which allow India to
produce generic medicines poor people can afford, the medical
charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said.
Modi, who is visiting the United States to bolster trade and
investment ties, has been meeting senior Congressmen and
business leaders. He met President Barack Obama at a White House
dinner on Monday and the two will hold further talks on Tuesday.
MSF said U.S. officials would lobby Modi on the issue of
patents as they see India's intellectual property regime as
undermining the interests of U.S. pharmaceutical firms.
One key target of U.S. pressure is India's patent law, which
enables Indian firms to produce generic drugs. Another is the
use of compulsory licences that jumpstart generic drug
production when patented life-saving medicines cost more than
patients can afford.
Washington has begun investigating the policy and the U.S.
Trade Representative (USTR) has placed India on its Priority
Watch List and announced a review of the regime, which raises
the possibility of sanctions against India, MSF said.
"India's production of affordable medicines is a vital
life-line for MSF's medical humanitarian operations and millions
of people in developing countries," said Rohit Malpani, Director
of Policy and Analysis for MSF's Access Campaign.
"India's patent laws and policies have fostered robust
generic competition over the past decade, which has brought the
price of medicines down substantially - in the case of HIV, by
more than 90 percent. The world can't afford to see India's
pharmacy shut down by U.S. commercial interests."
MSF said India's laws were changed in 2005 to comply with
the World Trade Organization's mandate for pharmaceutical
patenting, and remain in line with international trade and
intellectual property rules.
Like other emerging markets such as South Africa and China,
India is battling to bring down healthcare costs and boost
access to drugs for diseases such as cancer, HIV/AIDS and
hepatitis.
Western drugmakers, including Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Roche
Holding AG and Sanofi SA, covet a bigger share of the
fast-growing Indian drugs market.
They have been frustrated by a series of decisions by India
on patents and pricing as part of its push to increase access to
treatment, as only 15 percent of its 1.2 billion people have
health insurance.
