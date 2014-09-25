NEW DELHI, Sept 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Village
bachelors in northern India are demanding brides for votes in
state polls next month because of a shortage of women after
decades of illegal abortions of female foetuses, the Mail Today
reported on Thursday.
The men in Haryana state's Jind district say they cannot
find wives and have formed the "Jind Kunwara Union" (Jind
Bachelors Union) to formalise their demand to politicians
campaigning for state elections on Oct. 15, the paper said.
"We do not have exact numbers of unmarried men but we know
that brides are missing. We are paying the price for (the) poor
sex ratio," the Union's office bearer, Pradeep Singh, was quoted
as saying.
Decades of illegal abortions in this deeply patriarchal
society have led to a fall in the female population in some
parts of India, and this in turn has resulted in a rise in rape,
human trafficking and polyandry, experts say.
Because of the strong preference for sons, the sex ratio in
Jind stands at 871 females per 1,000 males compared with the
national average of 940, according to the 2011 census.
Politicians have dismissed the demand, the report said.
"Why do people not think about brides when they resort to
female foeticide? Brides are not a commodity which can be
arranged from the market. Nobody will accept such an unusual,
absurd demand," an unnamed senior Congress Party politican told
the paper.
A May 2011 study in the British medical journal the Lancet
found that up to 12 million Indian female foetuses were aborted
over the last three decades.
In July, the United Nations said the dwindling number of
Indian girls had reached "emergency proportions" and was
contributing to crimes against women.
Related Content:
India faces crisis over dwindling numbers of girls, U.N.
says
Source: Tue, 22 Jul 2014 11:13 GMT
"Wife-sharing" haunts Indian villages as girls decline
Source: Thomson Reuters Foundation - Thu, 27 Oct 2011 13:29 GMT
(Reporting by Nita Bhalla, Editing by Tim Pearce)