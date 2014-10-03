ROME, Oct 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - In the fight for
control of Madagascar's fields, farmers and the United Nations
declared a partial victory this week, after pushing back a
plague of locusts threatening to ravage the livelihoods of 13
million people.
Annie Monard, coordinator of the U.N. Food and Agriculture
Organisation's response to the insects, said the agency helped
mobilise three helicopters and a plane to combat an infestation
on more than 1.2 million hectares of land.
"The first phase of the campaign was a success," Monard said
in an interview with the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Friday.
"We reached the objective of halting the plague. It's difficult
to say how much food was saved."
In a country where about 90 percent of the population lives
on less than $2 a day, every ear of corn or grain of rice
counts.
"Each day is a fight to feed our children and send them to
school," an FAO statement quoted Hantanirina Florentine, a
resident of central Madagascar, as saying. "Our main source of
income is our 100 square metre plot of land and my husband's odd
jobs." Losing their crops to locusts would make "our daily life
even harder," Florentine said.
Locusts are a type of grasshopper that in groups transform
into creatures of biblical infamy, able to fly long distances in
swarms containing up to 80 million pests packed into one square
kilometer. This is not the first time a major locust infestation
has hit Madagascar, and it remains unclear what caused the
weather patterns which precipitated the recent plague.
An initial phase of the anti-locust campaign, launched in
2013, cost $28 million. The crisis is not over, however, as
scientists worry they will run out of money before finishing the
eradication campaign.
"We only have funding until February 2015. We can combat the
first generation of breeding but not second or third," Monard
said. U.N. agencies need an additional $14.7 million to finish
the eradication.
PESTILENT HISTORY
In 2010, wet weather conditions led to an initial upsurge of
the pests which morphed into a full blown plague by 2012.
Madagascar's government requested international assistance and
by September 2013, Monard and her team began their intervention.
"There were a number of swarms, they are highly mobile and
they aren't easy to locate," she said. Relying on local people
for help gathering information on the location of the pests, as
well as aerial surveys, helicopters and planes launched powerful
pesticides and fungicides at the bugs.
Crop production increased in Madagascar between 2013 and
2014, according to preliminary surveys, Monard said, and
analysts believe the international campaign played an important
role.
"An immediate food crisis has been avoided," David Phiri,
the FAO's subregional coordinator for Southern Africa, said in a
statement. "But an economical and humanitarian crisis could
still threaten Madagascar if the two next campaigns are not
implemented in time."
(Reporting By Chris Arsenault; Editing by Ros Russell)