LONDON, Oct 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Timely access
to considerate antenatal care could prevent the deaths of
hundreds of women and girls in South Africa during and after
pregnancy, a report released on Thursday showed.
Amnesty International found that the majority of maternal
deaths in the country were avoidable, and said the main problems
were late and infrequent antenatal care and the fact that nearly
one third of pregnant women are living with HIV.
Delays in going to clinics until the later stages of
pregnancy could have grave consequences for pregnant women and
girls, especially those with HIV, the human rights group said.
South Africa's maternal mortality rate has risen
dramatically since 2000 and currently stands at 269 deaths per
100,000 live births, far higher than the rate of 38 which the
government committed itself to achieving by 2015, the report
said.
Louise Carmody, co-author of the report Struggle For
Maternal Health, said people were worried about antenatal care
due to a lack of patient confidentiality, information about
sexual health rights, and transport to hospitals and clinics.
"Women and girls need to feel assured that their human
rights will be respected when they visit healthcare facilities,"
Carmody told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Some antenatal clinics used designated waiting areas and
distinctive medicine containers for women and girls living with
HIV, the report said.
Women and girls in South Africa told Amnesty that healthcare
workers often shouted out or inappropriately shared information
about their HIV and pregnancy status, which led to them being
stigmatised by the local community.
CHANGE IN MINDSET NEEDED
"There needs to be a change in mindset regarding
confidentiality and privacy among healthcare workers," Carmody
aid in a telephone interview from Johannesburg.
The report also found a widespread perception that the HIV
test was a mandatory part of antenatal care, which led many
women and girls to delay or avoid such care.
Several worried about finding out that they were living with
HIV and then having to tell their partner, risking abandonment
and abuse.
A shortage of information about sexual and reproductive
health and rights has had "devastating consequences" for South
Africa, the report said.
"It is contributing to a high rate of unplanned
pregnancies, particularly among girls, the spread of HIV and
late access to antenatal care," it said.
Most pregnant women and girls had to walk to their nearest
clinic, often an hour away, because of the lack of public
transport, according to the report.
The cost of a taxi or ambulance means that many women and
girls cannot afford to go to a clinic or hospital.
Carmody called on the government to address a range of
factors surrounding antenatal care.
"This is not just a health issue, there are also social,
transport and infrastructure factors that South Africa must
consider.
"It is the responsibility of all government departments to
work towards a lasting solution for pregnant women and girls
across the country," Carmody added.
(Reporting By Kieran Guilbert, editing by Tim Pearce)