Jan 12 Swiss drug maker Roche Holding AG
plans to acquire a majority stake in U.S.-based
molecular and genomic analysis firm Foundation Medicine Inc
by buying a combination of outstanding and newly issued
shares, the companies said on Monday.
Roche said it will tender for around 15.6 million Foundation
shares at $50 a share, worth up to about $780 million, a premium
of 109 percent to their Friday closing price. Roche will also
invest $250 million in Foundation by acquiring 5 million newly
issued shares at $50 per share.
The transactions will result in Roche owning between 52.4
percent and 56.3 percent of Foundation, based in Cambridge,
Massachusetts. Roche will obtain minority representation on the
board of Foundation, which will retain its current management
team.
The initial focus of the collaboration will be on developing
genomic profile tests for cancer immunotherapies and for
continuous blood-based monitoring. The companies said the deal
includes the potential for more than $150 million in additional
funding by Roche.
