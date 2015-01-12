* Deal aimed at expanding in cancer immunotherapy
* Roche to pay $1.03 bln for outstanding and new shares
* Drugmaker could invest another $150 mln in research
funding
* Deal follows purchase of Bina, Dutalys last month
ZURICH/LOS ANGELES Jan 12 Roche Holding
will acquire a majority stake in molecular and genomic analysis
business Foundation Medicine, it said on Monday,
signalling its determination to expand in cancer immunotherapy
by paying a hefty mark-up on the U.S. company's current price.
The deal will help the world's largest maker of cancer drugs
push ahead in developing treatments that help the body's own
immune cells fight tumours, jostling with rivals including
Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co and AstraZeneca
.
The Swiss company, which will buy Foundation through a
combination of outstanding and newly issued shares, said the
deal should help it to develop combination therapies and
identify cancer patients more accurately.
"By combining Foundation's pioneering approach to genomics
and molecular information with Roche's expertise in oncology, we
can bring personalised healthcare to the next level", the head
of Roche's pharmaceuticals division Dan O'Day said in a
statement.
The move to bolster its personalised cancer treatments could
cost the Swiss drugmaker up to $1.18 billion.
Roche said it will tender for about 15.6 million Foundation
shares at $50 a share, worth about $780 million and at a premium
of 109 percent to Friday's closing price. It will also invest
$250 million by acquiring 5 million newly issued Foundation
shares at $50 a share.
"Roche has shown once again its availability on paying no
matter what price to strengthen its position in the oncology
field," said one Zurich-based analyst who asked not to be
identified.
FINANCIAL IMPACT
The deal highlights Roche's belief that personalised
treatment will be key in the battle against cancer, while the
immediate financial impact on the company is negligible, the
analyst said.
At the end of the second half of last year Roche had at its
disposal 7.9 billion Swiss francs ($7.77 billion) in operating
free cashflow.
Despite the hefty premium, news of the deal lifted Roche's
shares in morning trade. By 1149 GMT the stock was up 2.2
percent at 284.10 Swiss francs, beating a 1.1 percent rise for
the wider European sector.
A targeted approach to treating disease is gaining traction
in many fields and is attractive to governments and insurers
because it means that drugs should go only to patients who are
likely to benefit.
The initial focus of Roche's acquisition will be on
developing genomic profile tests for cancer immunotherapies and
for continuous blood-based monitoring. The companies said the
deal includes the potential for more than $150 million in
additional funding by Roche.
Roche will own between 52.4 percent and 56.3 percent of
Foundation and gain minority representation on the board, with
the U.S. company retaining its management team.
The deal comes fast on the heels of two others. Roche said
last month that it would buy Bina Technologies for an
undisclosed sum and pay up to $489 million for Austrian biotech
company Dutalys.
California-based Bina provides technology for the processing
and management of genomic information, while Dutalys specialises
in so-called bi-specific antibodies.
($1 = 1.0173 Swiss francs)
