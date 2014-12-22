LONDON, Dec 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - From the plight of Syrian refugees, to the deadly Ebola outbreak, to the growth in human trafficking and ongoing impact of climate change, the world faced a surge in humanitarian crises in 2014.

Following are the 10 most read stories in 2014 reported and written by the news team at the Thomson Reuters Foundation that focuses on humanitarian issues, human rights, trafficking and slavery, corruption and the human impact of climate change.

1. FEATURE - Thailand hits party scene to combat rising HIV among gay men:

This feature looked at how health authorities in Thailand are trying to combat the spread of HIV among gay men, transgender people and male sex workers in Bangkok. Once touted as an HIV success story, Thailand is now faced with infection rates in its gay population comparable to those in Africa's AIDS hot spots.

2. Niger drops sex education from syllabus at Muslim leaders' urging:

The Niger government withdrew a course on sexual and reproductive health from the school syllabus after Islamic organisations said the teachings were contrary to the country's values and advocated a culture of sexual freedom. The course was said by organisers to part of a wider rights-based programme on reducing forced marriage and teenage pregnancies in Niger where some 30 percent of girls are married by aged 15.

3. Lesbians flee to Senegal as Gambia cracks down on homosexuality:

The story of one woman on the run from Gambian President Yahya Jammeh's men in black, the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), who have put her at the top of a list of 200 homosexuals to arrest and imprison under new anti-gay laws passed in October. The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights says the law violates fundamental human rights, among them the right to privacy, to freedom from discrimination and freedom from arbitrary arrest and detention.

4. The Killer: "I was like an animal":

A first person account from a former Hutu fighter Frederick Kazibwemo who is trying to rebuild his life after being jailed for eight years for killing nine of his neighbours during the Rwanda genocide exactly 20 years ago.[ID: ]

5. Somaly Mam resigns from foundation after probe into her personal history:

Somaly Mam, one of the world's best-known activists against sex trafficking, resigned suddenly in May from the foundation she created after an investigation uncovered discrepancies in the shocking personal history she used to raise millions of dollars in funding around the world.

6. Sierra Leone girls trade sex for mobile phones:

An investigation in Sierra Leone found teenage girls in the capital Freetown are selling their bodies to buy mobile phones, putting them at risk of pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases. The research by Save the Children appeared to reflect a wider global trend that demand for mobile phones was among the key drivers for young girls in low-income countries to engage in transactional sex.

7. The Survivor: Why are you killing us? We used to be friends":

An horrific first person account from Jeanette Mukabyagaju, a Tutsi survivor of the 1994 Rwanda genocide, whose family was brutally murdered by Hutu fighters that included neighbours they had lived along side for years.[ID: ]

8. U.S. slaps sanctions on 3 Mexican lawyers linked to Sinaloa drug cartel:

The United States froze the assets of three Mexican lawyers and a real estate company allegedly linked to the international drug cartel Sinaloa as part of a campaign intended to cut off funding sources for a major drug trafficking gang.

9. Mauritania must ban deadly force feeding of child brides - activists:

The practise of force feeding young girls in Mauritania to fatten them up for marriage was revealed in a report that highlighted the case of one child bride who died after being put on a dangerously high calorie diet. Many men in the West African country consider obese women beautiful, seeing their size as a sign of wealth and prestige, but rights group Equality Now found forcing the girls to take animal growth hormones and other drugs to pile on weight was endangering their lives.

10. "I had no idea I'd been sex trafficked" - Japanese mafia sex slave:

Once a sex slave trafficked from Colombia to Japan, Marcela Loaiza now runs a non-governmental organisation that raises awareness about human trafficking among girls, women and men in her home country and the United States. Loaiza says much more needs to be done to prevent women falling prey to trafficking rings in the first place, and to provide the health care and psychological support survivors need to recover.

(Reporting by Kieran Guilbert, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith and Astrid Zweynert)