LONDON, Oct 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Freezing a
woman's eggs is neither risk-free nor foolproof, a British
fertility expert said on Thursday, after Apple and Facebook said
they would contribute to the cost of the procedure for female
employees.
Raising the issue of companies' reasons for helping female
employees meet the cost of freezing their eggs, Dr Jane Stewart,
secretary of the British Fertility Society, said such payments
were "not a positive move for women, their rights or their
careers."
Women should be given the opportunity to have a baby at the
right time for them, rather than when it is "convenient for the
company", she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"It's an interesting proposal, but I'm not sure what it will
achieve as women will still need time off when they are
pregnant," Stewart said in a phone interview.
"Why not just give women maternity leave and pay, and
support them to come back on an equal footing after they've had
their baby?"
"Although egg freezing is now considered a clinically
effective measure, that doesn't mean it's risk-free or
foolproof, and it certainly doesn't guarantee a baby," she said.
Apple has said that from January 2015 it will pay up to
$20,000 for both full- and part-time female employees to freeze
and store their eggs.
NBC News reported on Tuesday that Facebook recently began
covering the cost of egg-freezing for non-medical reasons,
making it one of the first major employers in the technology
sector to do so.
A Facebook spokeswoman confirmed that the company had rolled
out the benefit in January in response to requests from
employees, among other reasons.
In a report published in October 2012, the American Society
of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) said that egg freezing was an
exciting and improving technology, and should no longer be
considered experimental.
However, ASRM said it could not endorse the widespread use
of the practice, and said it may not be appropriate for older
women who desire to postpone reproduction.
Egg freezing is an expensive but increasingly popular option
for women, enabling them to delay child bearing. The procedure
is also used by women who have to undergo medical treatments
that interfere with fertility, such as cancer treatment.
The procedure typically costs up to $10,000, with an
additional $500 a year for storage.
The British Fertility Society represents professionals
practising in the field of reproductive medicine.
