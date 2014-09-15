NEW YORK Sept 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The debut of
a livery car service providing women drivers for female
passengers in the New York City area has stalled over lack of a
sufficent number of drivers, the founder of the service said on
Monday.
In a news conference on the steps of City Hall in Manhattan,
Stella Mateo, the founder of SheTaxis/SheRides, said the launch
of the service, which was scheduled for Sept. 16, has been
delayed until a total of 500 women drivers can be recruited.
Mateo said the service, which will use an Uber-like
smartphone app, determined that demand would outstrip the
capacity of the 100 female drivers currently available to
fulfill requests.
She said the app will not be released until
SheTaxis/SheRides has signed on an additional 400 women drivers.
SheTaxis is the name of the service in the New York suburbs,
while SheRides is used in the city itself, which has regulations
governing the use of "taxi" in a name.
"In the taxi and livery industry, where women comprise less
than 3 percent of drivers but 60 percent of riders, women's
needs go unmet on either side of the partition," said Mateo,
whose husband Fernando is founder of the New York State
Federation of Taxi Drivers.
Mateo said she hoped the new service, which will feature
female drivers wearing hot pink pashmina scarves, would provide
safety and convenience to women as well as economic opportunity.
Access to female drivers, she said, would particularly help
some Muslim and Orthodox Jewish women whose religious beliefs
prohibit them from traveling alone with unrelated men.
She said that encouraging women to drive would also allow
them to become small business owners in an industry that has no
gender pay gap and also provides flexibility for working
mothers.
In order to recruit more women drivers, Mateo said
SheTaxis/SheRides will hold a women's opportunity job fair
starting Sept 16 at its Long Island City offices for seven days
a week from 10 am to 8 pm.
As for legal questions that have been raised as to whether a
women-only car service might be discriminatory against men,
Andrew Celli, an attorney for SheTaxis/SheRides, said "We have
no legal issues as far as I'm concerned."
He noted that the service, which partners with a number of
established livery car firms, would not exclude male riders.
Tamika Mallory, spokeswoman for SheTaxis/SheRides, has said
male riders could be referred to a livery affiliate if a
female driver was not available.
Stella Mateo did not give a target date for the launch of
the service, which will rely on an Apple app with an Android
version to follow.
(Editing by Maria Caspani)