BRIEF-Dualtap to sell hotel in Hokkaido
April 13 Dualtap Co Ltd * Says it will sell Hokkaido-based hotel on July 6 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/rW04hF Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Sept 25 Shares of Foundation Medicine Inc rose as much as 85 percent in their market debut on Wednesday, valuing the cancer diagnostic company at about $874 million.
The company, which counts Bill Gates and Russian billionaire Yuri Milner as its investors, raised about $106.2 million after pricing its offering of 5.9 million shares at $18 per share, well above its expected price range of $14-$16 apiece.
The company develops cancer diagnostic systems that help physicians recommend treatment options for each patient based on the molecular subtype of cancer.
April 13 Dualtap Co Ltd * Says it will sell Hokkaido-based hotel on July 6 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/rW04hF Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
PYONGYANG, April 13 Foreign journalists visiting North Korea gathered in Pyongyang for "a big and important event" on Thursday with tensions high over the possibility of a new weapons test by the isolated state and as a U.S. carrier group sails towards the Korean peninsula.