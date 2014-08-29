BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
Aug 29 Founder Securities Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 90.1 percent y/y at 769.5 million yuan(125.26 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1C9ofia
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1430 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year