BRIEF-Sinpas REIT reports Q1 revenue of 91.1 million lira
* Q1 REVENUE OF 91.1 MILLION LIRA ($25.43 MILLION) VERSUS 21.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
Jan 8 Founder Securities Co Ltd
* Says Hong Kong unit gets licence from Securities and Futures Commission for securities trading
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 3.6 MILLION LIRA ($1.00 MILLION) VERSUS 2.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO