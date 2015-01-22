China's HNA raises Deutsche Bank stake to nearly 10 pct-source
FRANKFURT, May 2 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has raised its stake in Deutsche Bank to 9.9 percent, a source close to Germany's flagship lender said on Tuesday.
Jan 22 Founder Securities Co Ltd
* Says appoints interim chairman after company lost touch with Chairman Lei Jie since Jan 19
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1E5qTbr
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
FRANKFURT, May 2 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has raised its stake in Deutsche Bank to 9.9 percent, a source close to Germany's flagship lender said on Tuesday.
* Fannie mae prices $1.371 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal