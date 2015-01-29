Bulgaria to re-launch Sofia airport concession tender
SOFIA, May 10 Bulgaria plans to re-launch a tender to run and operate Sofia airport, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said on Wednesday.
Jan 29 Founder Securities Co Ltd
* Says receives Hunan securities regulator's measures due to lack of corporate governance
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/18yfML7
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SOFIA, May 10 Bulgaria plans to re-launch a tender to run and operate Sofia airport, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said on Wednesday.
* NORWEGIAN PROPERTY ASA HAS MANDATED NORDEA AND SEB TO ARRANGE A SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS