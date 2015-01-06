* Execs at Founder Securities parent ordered to cooperate in
By Engen Tham
SHANGHAI, Jan 6 The parent of Founder Securities
, Credit Suisse AG's brokerage venture
partner in China, said four of its executives were ordered to
cooperate with an official investigation, stirring concerns as a
dispute heats up with a major shareholder.
Neither Founder Securities nor its parent, Founder Group,
gave any details on the investigation, including the authorities
involved, and both declined to comment beyond brief statements
on Monday that the executives had been called in.
The statements closely followed an announcement by Founder
Securities on Friday that a court had frozen 1.77 billion yuan
($285 million) in its bank accounts, in connection with a
dispute with Beijing Zenith Holding Ltd, its second-largest
shareholder.
Beijing Zenith has accused senior executives of Founder
Group of embezzling tens of billions of yuan. Founder Group,
whose securities unit is separately suing a company bought from
Beijing Zenith, has declined to comment on the accusation.
Hong Kong-based officials at Credit Suisse, Founder
Securities' partner in loss-making Credit Suisse Founder
Securities Co Ltd, declined to comment on the matter.
The tit-for-tat disputes highlight the headaches confronting
many foreign brokerages in China, where they are required by law
to operate through joint ventures with local partners and can
hold no more than a 33.3 percent stake.
Analysts said the summoning of Founder Group executives may
disrupt operations at Founder Securities and its venture with
Credit Suisse, as senior managers throughout a state-owned group
are typically appointed by and operate closely with managers at
the parent company.
Founder Securities' shares fell 3 percent to 13.12 yuan on
Tuesday, their lowest close in two weeks, adding to a 3.8
percent fall on Monday.
But the shares are still up more than 90 percent from
mid-November, when China's securities sector rallied sharply on
a surprise monetary easing by the central bank and the launch of
a scheme allowing Hong Kong investors to buy mainland shares.
Since 2007, foreign investment banks operating ventures with
local partners in China have averaged a collective loss of 21
million yuan a year, according to a Reuters analysis of data
from China's securities regulator.
Some are responding by shifting to complex credit products
or considering bringing in third partners, while most remain
reluctant to give up their hard-earned investment banking
licences.
Credit Suisse said in a filing in November, however, that it
may sell out of the joint venture.
($1 = 6.2125 Chinese yuan renminbi)
