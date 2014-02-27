BRIEF-Liberbank to issue 19.1 mln shares for bond conversion
* Said on Thursday will issue 19.1 million new shares, corresponding to 2.1 percent of its share capital, in order to convert a total of 2.4 million bonds
Feb 27 Founder Securities Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to issue up to 3 billion yuan ($489.4 million) subordinated bonds
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/vax27v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Said on Thursday will issue 19.1 million new shares, corresponding to 2.1 percent of its share capital, in order to convert a total of 2.4 million bonds
* Said on Thursday that Kookmin Bank has sold its 41.93 percent stake in Bank CenterCredit to Bakhytbek Baiseitov, Tsesnabank and Financial Holding Tsesna