BRIEF-Caspar Asset Management recommends dividend of 0.67 zlotys/shr
* Recommends to allocate 1.3 million zlotys ($324,813) to dividend payout to shareholders from profit for 2016, which is 0.67 zlotys gross per share Source text for Eikon:
June 6 Founder Securities Co Ltd
* Says net profit in May at 100.6 million yuan ($16.08 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/fer89v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2548 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Shows Qatar Holding LLC has unloaded 30 million H-shares in Agricultural Bank Of China Ltd at average HK$3.564 ($0.4583) per share on April 13, taking its long position to 8.78 percent from 8.88 percent