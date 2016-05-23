BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
May 23 Founder Technology Group Corp.:
* Says it appoints Liu Jian as chairman of the board
* Says it appoints Hou Yubo as president of the co
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FyYq8bcl
Beijing Headline News
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer