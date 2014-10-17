Oct 17 Fountaine Pajot SA :

* Says revenue for FY ending on Aug. 31 is 49.6 million euros, up 21.8 pct

* CEO says company has strong growth potential in short and medium term Source text: bit.ly/1svISA1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)